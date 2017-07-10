'He doesn't respect me': Blac Chyna defends herself against Rob Kardashian

On Monday morning, Chyna, backed by her lawyer — high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom — arrived in Los Angeles Court Superior Court for the first leg of civil proceedings in a revenge-porn suit against her ex-fiance.

A feud between the couple — whose relationship grew out of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and then landed them their own E! reality show — made headlines last week when Kardashian posted graphic photos of Chyna on social media. The photos were accompanied by a series of defamatory, profane statements about his ex — punishment, he claimed, for Chyna's alleged unfaithfulness.

"He doesn't respect me," Chyna said during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday. "So, if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."

In a statement she tweeted Friday, Bloom laid out Chyna's legal game plan: a temporary restraining order that will "require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby." (Chyna and Kardashian have an 8-month-old daughter, Dream.)

"Cyberbullying your ex is harassment," the statement read. "It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."