'He doesn't respect me': Blac Chyna defends herself against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna seeking restraining order after Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos
|Emily Mae Czachor
After a forewarning on Friday, Blac Chyna has officially taken Rob Kardashian to court.
On Monday morning, Chyna, backed by her lawyer — high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom — arrived in Los Angeles Court Superior Court for the first leg of civil proceedings in a revenge-porn suit against her ex-fiance.
A feud between the couple — whose relationship grew out of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and then landed them their own E! reality show — made headlines last week when Kardashian posted graphic photos of Chyna on social media. The photos were accompanied by a series of defamatory, profane statements about his ex — punishment, he claimed, for Chyna's alleged unfaithfulness.
"He doesn't respect me," Chyna said during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday. "So, if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."
In a statement she tweeted Friday, Bloom laid out Chyna's legal game plan: a temporary restraining order that will "require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby." (Chyna and Kardashian have an 8-month-old daughter, Dream.)
"Cyberbullying your ex is harassment," the statement read. "It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."
Chyna used her "Good Morning America" appearance to try to clear her name.
"I was devastated, of course," she said of Kardashian's social media rampage. "Like, this is a person I trusted. I just felt ... betrayed."
In response to Kardashian's claims last week that she used him as a means to fame, wealth and recognition, Chyna said: "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians."
According to TMZ, Kardashian does not intend to challenge Chyna's request in court. His lawyer, Robert Shapiro, described Kardashian's behavior last week as "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."
Shapiro added, "Rob's only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream."