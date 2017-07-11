It's happening again: 'Stranger Things' announces release date with a creepy new teaser

The rattled, bleary-eyed residents of Hawkins, Ind., are gearing up for a second go-round -- and this year, things only get stranger.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Season 2 of "Stranger Things" will officially be ready for binge-watching on Oct. 27 (a fittingly hair-raising release date, given that the season will take place around Halloween 1984).

In conjunction with the announcement, Netflix released a new, 25-second teaser that reveals almost nothing about the upcoming season.

But its customary vintage-horror feel and eerie-retro aesthetic confirm that, in its second iteration, "Stranger Things" will probably still be that show you can't stop watching, even though you're a little bit afraid of it.

In a press release, Netflix offered a bit more context: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Ind., are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

Joining the beloved original cast (minus Barb -- R.I.P.) for Season 2 will be Paul Reiser, Sean Astin, Will Chase and Brett Gelman.

Watch the teaser below.