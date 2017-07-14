Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Mel B ordered to pay $40,000 per month to ex Stephen Belafonte, despite abuse claims
|Emily Mae Czachor
In the latest installment of Melanie "Mel B" Brown and Stephen Belafonte's sordid divorce affair, the "America's Got Talent" judge is now reportedly required to pay her estranged husband $40,000 per month.
Following Belafonte's request for emergency spousal support (to which Brown staunchly replied that he should "get a job"), a judge recently filed a court-ordered mandate that backs his appeal, TMZ said Friday.
Per the judge's order, Brown must temporarily subsidize a number of Belafonte's living expenses — food, housing, phone, etc. — plus pay him an additional $140,000 to cover his legal fees. She must pay the temporary monthly stipend until the divorce settlement is finalized.
After nearly 10 years of marriage, Brown filed for divorce from Belafonte in March, launching an ugly, high-profile series of legal brawls between the former couple. When Brown's allegations of physical and emotional abuse surfaced in early April, she filed for a temporary restraining order against Belafonte.