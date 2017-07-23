Frank Ocean’s long awaited return to a local stage is over.

Anchoring the second night of FYF Fest, Ocean performed for the first time in the States since the summer of 2014. Opening with an extended take on his single "Solo," Ocean’s set began with a lengthy overture and the singer asking for the audience to be patient with him as he caught his groove.



"I'm just finding my moment, y'all are gonna have to wait a minute," he said after slowly emerging via a catwalk that extended to a secondary stage deep into the Exposition Park crowd a little over 10 minutes after his set was to start .

During his three year absence, the anticipation for his comeback turned into frustration -- so much so fans wondered if Ocean would even show for tonight's engagement.



In 2015 he was booked for a headlining slot at FYF, inciting rumors that the follow-up to his Grammy-winning 2012 major label debut, “Channel Orange,” was immanent.

It was buzz he had created earlier that year when he took to his Tumblr to post a picture of himself looking down at a stack of magazines called Boys Don’t Cry. His reps confirmed the arrival of a new album and an accompanying publication.

But days before the 2015 festival, he pulled out, leaving organizers to turn to Kanye West as an 11th hour replacement.

Last summer, after years of whispers, Ocean returned with not one but two projects: visual album “Endless” and his official album “Blonde,” but both records were almost overshadowed by label drama and his lack of conventional promotion.

Fans, understandably, were on edge leading into Saturday’s performance.



Even recently, Ocean has proven to be unpredictable. The experimental R&B singer had earlier this year pulled out of Alabama's Hangout Music Festival and Washington's Sasquatch! Music Festival.



As Ocean was running a few minutes behind, a male fan was heard wondering, "Is he even gonna show?"

But he did, and even early in his set he proved to be unconventional. Near the beginning of his performance, during a rendition of "Good Guy," Ocean halted the show.

"This is my disclaimer," he said. "This is my fourth show since coming back. We are gonna try things over if they get (messed) up and this is one of those instances."

