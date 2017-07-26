'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns this fall -- and you can expect a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' vibe?

Actor-creator-executive producer Larry David speaks at the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" panel during the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton.

Larry David revealed the real reason "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is at last returning after a six-year hiatus: People wouldn't stop bugging him about it.

The "Seinfeld" co-creator took the stage Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills -- joined by his "Curb" cohorts Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove and executive producer Jeff Schaffer -- to discuss the show's coming ninth season. So, why bring back the show now after all these years?

"I'm not a misser," David told reporters. "I don't really miss things, people that much, but I was missing it. I thought, yeah, what the hell. And I got tired of people asking me if the show was coming back. I couldn't get asked that question anymore and I wasn't ready to say, 'No, never.'"

The often madcap and sometimes hilariously perplexing 30-minute panel -- led by David's gruff wit and deadpans -- kicked off with a teaser for the season. There was David in a shower, David talking about constipation, David enduring the displeasure of middle-seat status on a flight.

"The amount of uncomfortable situations [real Larry David] has been in these last six years," Schaffer said, "you're going to see it all. It's like we're sitting in the Ft. Knox of awkward."

As for TV Larry David, Schaffer said viewers will learn very quickly what he's been up to during the years that have passed.

"Once the show starts to air, it will be self-evident," he said. "It goes to this really strange, fun, crazy place.... And you will never expect where it ends."

The trip to that ending begins Oct. 1 when the comedy returns to HBO. The 10-episode season brings back "Curb" favorites like Cheryl Hines, as well as frequent faces Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

And what would a long-awaited return be without some guest stars? Elizabeth Banks, Ed Begley Jr., Carrie Brownstein, Bryan Cranston, Lauren Graham, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad and Elizabeth Perkins will get in on the fun.

For those who still need something to pin their hopes on about what this season will entail, Garlin offered this absurdly brilliant comparison.

"It really thematically follows 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' ... It’s more like the last one than the first few."