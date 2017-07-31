Goodbye, MTV Moonman trophy. Hello, 'Moon Person'

MTV's token space cadet just scored an identity revamp — and gender didn't make the cut.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, MTV President Chris McCarthy said the network's iconic Moonman trophy has been discontinued. From now on, the metallic figurine — whose impenetrably opaque helmet has become the unofficial "face" of MTV's Video Music Awards — will go by "Moon Person" instead. Because who knows what's really going on beneath that lacquered astronaut getup, anyway.

"Why should it be a man?" McCarthy told the Times. "It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist."

This new development is just the latest installment in MTV's string of efforts to do away with gender norms during its awards proceedings. The network eliminated gender-specific categories at its MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year, where all nominees were placed in neutral categories (i.e. best actor in a show, best actor in a movie).

And the network isn't going to stop there. McCarthy also announced a new MTV reality series — still in development —called "We Are They" about a group of gender-nonconforming young adults coming of age.

With Katy Perry hosting, the VMAs will broadcast from the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27. Here's the full list of nominees.