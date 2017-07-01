Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- On her 101st birthday, we celebrate Olivia de Havilland's incredible career
- James Cromwell sentenced to seven days in jail for 2015 protest
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z either named their twins or went on a random trademark binge
- Comic-Con will stay in San Diego through 2021
- 'The Carmichael Show' will end its run after three seasons
A Star Is Born: Olivia de Havilland turns 101 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When [Errol Flynn's] autobiography came out I couldn't resist checking the index and going to the page where he mentioned me. He said he thought he loved me. 'Thought!' That meant he didn't! I didn't read another word! Then several years ago when I was returning for the release of the DVD version of 'Gone With the Wind,' I was determined to read more. I began with his second sentence about me in which he said that he decided that he did love me. To think of all those years I didn't believe he did.
Olivia de Havilland, 2006