A mighty Perfume Genius veers from delicate to visceral at FYF

Mike Hadreas knows how to make an entrance. A grand one. The artist, who performs as Perfume Genius, slinked onstage at FYF Fest Saturday night to the twinkling piano notes of “Otherside,” the opening track from his new album, “No Shape.”

He sang each note with quiet precision until the song suddenly cracked wide open in a kaleidoscope of swirling rhythms. With stage lights pulsing blues and yellows, Hadreas struck pose after pose, head lifted to the heavens and microphone cord dangling as if he were Kylie Minogue on the album cover of “Fever.” (That’s high praise.)

“I’m all revved up,” Hadreas said at one point, instructing his two-piece band to launch into the next song.

Long gone are the days of Hadreas shrinking onstage, shyly emoting with a quiver and awkward stage banter. At FYF, he was a monster, by turns delicate and visceral as he crouched and swiveled his hips in slow motion.

His voice, a tremulous tenor, pierced the songs with shrieks (a jarring reimagining of Mary Margaret O’Hara’s “Body’s in Trouble”), coos (the Sade-evoking “Die 4 You”) and crescendos that drifted into the stratosphere (“Fool” from 2014’s “Too Bright”).

Blake Mills, the ace guitarist and songwriter who produced “No Shape,” joined in on a handful of songs, and Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering reprised her duet with Hadreas, “Sides,” from his new album.

Ending the performance with “Slip Away,” Hadreas went out the way he came in: with arms outstretched in an ecstatic pose, a mirror reflection of his enraptured audience.

