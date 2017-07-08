Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Blac Chyna seeking restraining order after Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos
- Minus Bette Midler, 'Hello, Dolly!' breaks down at Broadway box office
- At 5, Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on Jay-Z's new album
- Ben Affleck reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus
- Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson to star in 'Little Women' for BBC/PBS
A Star Is Born: Beck turns 47 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I like chaos . . . taking yourself and the audience into the unknown, so no one is quite sure of what's going on. I love the kind of abandon that you feel onstage when your own will has been removed and you are completely vulnerable and no longer in control. You may look vulnerable. You may even look idiotic, but there's something honest and revealing going on.
Beck, 1999
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Beck's Got a Brand New Bag