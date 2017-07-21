Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First trailer for Charlie Sheen's '9/11' movie is ... well, you decide
- Samantha Bee pokes holes in Trump's Voter Integrity Commission
- Take a peek at the Pirelli Calendar's all-black 'Alice in Wonderland' fantasy photos
- Lena Dunham will join election-themed season of 'American Horror Story'
- Music therapy program for children established in Chris Cornell's name
A Star Is Born: Charlotte Gainsbourg turns 46 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
After a while, just thinking about your health is so boring, being so self-conscious and scared. That's the thing: I spent a whole year being scared about having been close to death, maybe dying, so I was just wanting to work, just to do something that would be stronger than my own preoccupations.
Mark Olsen, 2009
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Charlotte Gainsbourg takes on Lars von Trier's 'Antichrist'