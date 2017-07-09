Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- A dancer fell an estimated 100 feet to his death at a Madrid festival featuring Green Day
- Shia LaBeouef arrested in Georgia on suspicion of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct
- Blac Chyna seeking restraining order after Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos
- Minus Bette Midler, 'Hello, Dolly!' breaks down at Broadway box office
- At 5, Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on Jay-Z's new album
- Ben Affleck reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus
- Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson to star in 'Little Women' for BBC/PBS
A Star Is Born: Courtney Love turns 53 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
People are offering a million dollars to these scruffy little dirty stoner bands. And I can just see it's going to be like new wave: 'Get that kid into an old sweater!' What's going to happen is that these underripe bands are going to put out these underripe records that nobody is going to buy, and it will ruin it for the rest of us.
Courtney Love, 1992
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In Love With Courtney