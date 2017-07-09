ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Courtney Love turns 53 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Tracy Baker / For The Times)
(Tracy Baker / For The Times)

People are offering a million dollars to these scruffy little dirty stoner bands. And I can just see it's going to be like new wave: 'Get that kid into an old sweater!' What's going to happen is that these underripe bands are going to put out these underripe records that nobody is going to buy, and it will ruin it for the rest of us.

Courtney Love, 1992

FROM THE ARCHIVES: In Love With Courtney

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
82°