Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Doctor Who' announces its first female lead. Who is it?
- At D23, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' fans get a glimpse behind the scenes
- The trailer for Disney's eagerly-anticipated 'A Wrinkle in Time' debuts
- Kid Rock for U.S. Senate? 'It's not a hoax'
- First look at Disney's new 'Star Wars land'
A Star Is Born: Donald Sutherland turns 85 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Before, I was so emotionally involved and crippled by my relationship with [directors]. It is a curious word, crippled. But it's true. You open every single thing out to this man or woman who is directing you. You divest yourself of basically any self-control and you give it to them.
Donald Sutherland, 1992
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sutherland's 'Station'