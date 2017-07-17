ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Donald Sutherland turns 85 today

Before, I was so emotionally involved and crippled by my relationship with [directors]. It is a curious word, crippled. But it's true. You open every single thing out to this man or woman who is directing you. You divest yourself of basically any self-control and you give it to them.

Donald Sutherland, 1992

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sutherland's 'Station'

