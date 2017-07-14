ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Harry Dean Stanton turns 91 today

There's always a stigma attached to those terms -- character actor, supporting player.  It bothers every actor, whether they admit it or not. I guess I've always resented the fact that you have your humanity taken away by only playing a sidekick role. Look at Smiley Burnette -- he never got a girl in those Gene Autry movies. That would have never happened!

Harry Dean Stanton, 1986

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Stanton: From Killer To Angel

