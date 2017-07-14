Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- 2017 Emmy nominations: Here's the full list
- Loretta Lynn postpones album release after stroke: 'It deserves me at my best'
- 'America's Got Talent' pays tribute to late contestant with never-before-seen audition
- Woody Harrelson: 'The Force is still very much with' Han Solo film
- Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen jazz concert over abuse allegations
- Joe Scarborough announces breakup... with the Republican Party
- Want to buy an unreleased Michael Jackson album? It'll cost you at least $50,000
A Star Is Born: Harry Dean Stanton turns 91 today
There's always a stigma attached to those terms -- character actor, supporting player. It bothers every actor, whether they admit it or not. I guess I've always resented the fact that you have your humanity taken away by only playing a sidekick role. Look at Smiley Burnette -- he never got a girl in those Gene Autry movies. That would have never happened!
Harry Dean Stanton, 1986
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Stanton: From Killer To Angel