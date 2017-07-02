ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Lindsay Lohan turns 31 today

I'm not out to be liked by everyone. I'm here to get my job done and do what I love to do.

Lindsay Lohan, 2004

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lohan comes of age in the limelight

Latest updates

