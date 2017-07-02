Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Adele cancels her final shows in London
- On her 101st birthday, we celebrate Olivia de Havilland's incredible career
- James Cromwell sentenced to seven days in jail for 2015 protest
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z either named their twins or went on a random trademark binge
- Comic-Con will stay in San Diego through 2021
A Star Is Born: Lindsay Lohan turns 31 today
I'm not out to be liked by everyone. I'm here to get my job done and do what I love to do.
Lindsay Lohan, 2004
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lohan comes of age in the limelight