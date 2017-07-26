Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee call out Venezuelan president for using 'Despacito' to push agenda
- Nine years in the making: Chrissy Teigen blocked by Trump on Twitter
- Netflix invests in Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment'
- Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and the Weeknd lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations
- Anne Hathaway might fill Barbie's pink plastic shoes in upcoming movie
- Dinner with Jack and Rose: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet auctioning off a date together for charity
A Star Is Born: Mick Jagger turns 74 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You don't go around all the time thinking about it, but every once in a while on stage, when you're having a great night, you think, 'Jesus, this has been an amazing band.'
Mick Jagger, 1989
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Two Stones Reminisce, but Not in Tempo