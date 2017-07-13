latimes.com
Watch the 2017 Emmy nominations with us
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Patrick Stewart turns 77 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)
(Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)

I spent the first season [of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'] in a state of perpetual terror. I had never done anything where there were always so many lines to be learned and more lines to be learned. And I had never worked those hours before. People complain about life in the theater but you know, really we have it pretty good insofar as rehearsals and performance. 

Patrick Stewart, 2012

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patrick Stewart: ‘Next Generation,’ ‘X-Men’ and Hollywood history

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
71°