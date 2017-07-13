Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Loretta Lynn postpones album release after stroke: 'It deserves me at my best'
- 'America's Got Talent' pays tribute to late contestant with never-before-seen audition
- Woody Harrelson: 'The Force is still very much with' Han Solo film
- Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen jazz concert over abuse allegations
- Joe Scarborough announces breakup... with the Republican Party
- Want to buy an unreleased Michael Jackson album? It'll cost you at least $50,000
A Star Is Born: Patrick Stewart turns 77 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I spent the first season [of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'] in a state of perpetual terror. I had never done anything where there were always so many lines to be learned and more lines to be learned. And I had never worked those hours before. People complain about life in the theater but you know, really we have it pretty good insofar as rehearsals and performance.
Patrick Stewart, 2012
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patrick Stewart: ‘Next Generation,’ ‘X-Men’ and Hollywood history