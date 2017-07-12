Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Charlie Sheen's 9/11 drama set for September release
- Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$ to headline new Spaceland Block Party festival downtown
- Kim Kardashian does not have time for your cocaine foolishness
- Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' ends 'Gangnam Style's' streak as most-viewed YouTube video
- After 27 years, Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice
- Deadpool gives props to Wonder Woman in his own sweet (and sour) way
A Star Is Born: Richard Simmons turns 69 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It's nice to be liked, 'cause growing up, I didn't particularly like myself. And if you don't like yourself, I don't think other people like you that much either.
Richard Simmons, 1991