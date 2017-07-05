Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Report: Kanye West ditches Jay-Z's Tidal service over money disputes
- From the archives: All the times L.A. Times got Jim Morrison and the Doors all wrong
- Warner Bros., Tolkien estate end legal scuffle over 'Lord of the Rings' merchandising
- Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor, steps down from E! News
- Britney Spears is mobbed by fans in Tel Aviv
- Swedish music festival Bravalla cancels 2018 event amid sexual assault allegations
- Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' scheduled for takeoff
A Star Is Born: RZA turns 48 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Every time I make a new album, I get better and better. I make the sounds more audible. The weird sounds in the background -- before, they used to be foggy, but now they're much clearer. I may do all programmed beats for about a month straight. Then I might do purely sampled tracks for a while. Then you'll catch me in the studio with nothing but live instruments.
RZA, 2000
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Head and Heart of a Hip-Hop Clan