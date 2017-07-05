ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: RZA turns 48 today

Every time I make a new album, I get better and better. I make the sounds more audible. The weird sounds in the background -- before, they used to be foggy, but now they're much clearer. I may do all programmed beats for about a month straight. Then I might do purely sampled tracks for a while. Then you'll catch me in the studio with nothing but live instruments.

RZA, 2000

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Head and Heart of a Hip-Hop Clan

Latest updates

