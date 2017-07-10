Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- A dancer fell an estimated 100 feet to his death at a Madrid festival featuring Green Day
- Shia LaBeouef arrested in Georgia on suspicion of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct
- Blac Chyna seeking restraining order after Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos
- Minus Bette Midler, 'Hello, Dolly!' breaks down at Broadway box office
- At 5, Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on Jay-Z's new album
- Ben Affleck reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus
- Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson to star in 'Little Women' for BBC/PBS
A Star Is Born: Sofia Vergara turns 45 today
When they told me to lose weight, I was like, are they playing a joke on me? I've always been known for my body! . . . . The thing is I did lose a little weight because I understand that standing next to the stick figures, I don't look as good in pictures. My friend says that the other actresses look better than me on TV because they're skinny. And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I look better naked!'
Sofia Vergara, 2009
