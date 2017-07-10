ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Sofia Vergara turns 45 today

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

When they told me to lose weight, I was like, are they playing a joke on me? I've always been known for my body! . . . . The thing is I did lose a little weight because I understand that standing next to the stick figures, I don't look as good in pictures. My friend says that the other actresses look better than me on TV because they're skinny. And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I look better naked!'

Sofia Vergara, 2009

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sofia Vergara's American 'Modern Family'

Latest updates

