- Daniel Dae Kim explains 'Hawaii Five-0' exit over CBS contract dispute
- Prince's former drummer John Blackwell Jr. has died at 43
- Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna throw down (and dirty) on social media
- Disability organization condemns 'Blind' for casting Alec Baldwin in lead role
- Meet Zeerak, a new muppet on Afghanistan's 'Sesame Street,' who promotes gender equality
- The gang's all here in new 'Will & Grace' teaser
A Star Is Born: Sylvester Stallone turns 71 today
Think about what it means to be a destitute actor who refuses to sell a script and molds his own inadequacies into the figure of a boxer. Then look what happened. Rocky entered the fabric of the American subconscious. When you cheer Rocky, you cheer someone fighting an uphill struggle. He had no money, but he had ethics. He had no skill, but he had courage. He touched a nerve that translated into an international myth.
Sylvester Stallone, 1990
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Can Sly Get Serious?