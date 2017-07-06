ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Sylvester Stallone turns 71 today

(Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)
Think about what it means to be a destitute actor who refuses to sell a script and molds his own inadequacies into the figure of a boxer. Then look what happened. Rocky entered the fabric of the American subconscious. When you cheer Rocky, you cheer someone fighting an uphill struggle. He had no money, but he had ethics. He had no skill, but he had courage. He touched a nerve that translated into an international myth.

Sylvester Stallone, 1990

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Can Sly Get Serious?

