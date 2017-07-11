ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Tab Hunter turns 86 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

When you've been a product of Hollywood and been subjected to as much crap as I have, it's not conducive to your own development ... it's see-through plastic of the worst kind.

Tab Hunter, 1976

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hollywood Name but Country Life for Tab Hunter

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
70°