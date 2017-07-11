Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins will take on James Baldwin for his next film
- The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' film to be adapted as a comic book
- With 'Despacito,' Daddy Yankee becomes first Latino artist to top Spotify
- Jay-Z to take '4:44' on the road this fall
- Daniel Craig reported to sign on for 'Bond 25' despite disdain for 007 franchise
- 'He doesn't respect me': Blac Chyna defends herself against Rob Kardashian
A Star Is Born: Tab Hunter turns 86 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When you've been a product of Hollywood and been subjected to as much crap as I have, it's not conducive to your own development ... it's see-through plastic of the worst kind.
Tab Hunter, 1976
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hollywood Name but Country Life for Tab Hunter