Aaron Carter, arrested on suspicion of DUI, slams brother Nick Carter for supportive tweet

Singer Aaron Carter is blaming it all on fame — except for the part where he's blaming it all on poor wheel alignment.

He's not too happy with his Backstreet Boys brother Nick Carter, either.

The younger Carter, who was arrested Saturday in Georgia on suspicion of DUI and drug possession, said in a statement Sunday on Twitter that he "feels his 'celebrity' was targeted" and plans to get an attorney.

"His automobile had a new tire put on it and it went out of alignment," so Carter and girlfriend Madison Parker, who have been traveling together as he tours, drove to an Auto Zone, the statement said. "After being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney."

The statement said video from the store would show Carter was not in a moving vehicle when he was arrested and noted that "Aaron holds a medical license for medical marijuana for his long standing anxiety."

A sheriff's deputy on Monday described the situation differently, saying officers had responded to a motorist's 911 call.

"He was driving all over the road and driving into the median," Habersham County Sheriff's Capt. Floyd Canup told the Associated Press. A deputy saw Carter behind the wheel before the 29-year-old pulled into the auto-parts store parking lot, Canup said.

While the "I Want Candy" singer on Monday was retweeting comments about medical marijuana being legal in Georgia, Canup told the AP that the kind Carter had didn't fall into the state's legal category. “It's not the green, leafy type, which he had,” the captain said.

Nick Carter, 37, reached out to his little bro Sunday on Twitter, saying, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better."

Aaron Carter, who spent a month in rehab in 2011 for Xanax dependency, wasn't pleased with the offer.

"If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum," he said in his Sunday statement. "That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin."

The 2009 "Dancing With the Stars" alum, who's been performing since he was 7, has had drama bubbling up in his life recently. A week ago he tempted fate — or so it seems, in hindsight — when a videographer asked him for his thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's arrest in Georgia on a public drunkenness charge.

"You won't catch me getting any DUIs. I don't have any DUIs," Carter bragged in footage published Sunday by TMZ.

In June, he was hospitalized for exhaustion shortly after he called out fans who criticized his thin frame.

"No I don't do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven't stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won't give up," Carter tweeted in April (via People) in a since-deleted series of posts talking about his hiatal hernia diagnosis, which he called a "terrible stress condition" and likened to an eating disorder.

"I'm sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y'all say, this life doesn't come w much stability...," he wrote.