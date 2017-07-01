Adele cancels final London shows due to vocal cord damage. Will she ever tour again?

Adele announced Friday the cancellation of the final two shows of her tour.

A heartbroken Adele took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to inform fans of the cancellation of the final two shows of her current tour.

"To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this," the 15-time Grammy winner said in a statement posted on her Twitter feed. "I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year. To not be able to finish it is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with."

The singer-songwriter was wrapping up her Adele Live 2016 (2017) tour with a final four shows at Wembley Stadium in London, when vocal strain forced her to seek medical advice.

"I've struggled vocally both nights," Adele said of her first two shows at Wembley. "I had to push a lot harder than I normally do."

Upon the medical advice of her doctor, Adele said she is unable to complete the final two shows of her tour.