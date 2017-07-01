Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Adele cancels her final shows in London
- On her 101st birthday, we celebrate Olivia de Havilland's incredible career
- James Cromwell sentenced to seven days in jail for 2015 protest
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z either named their twins or went on a random trademark binge
- Comic-Con will stay in San Diego through 2021
Adele cancels final London shows due to vocal cord damage. Will she ever tour again?
|Libby Hill
A heartbroken Adele took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to inform fans of the cancellation of the final two shows of her current tour.
"To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this," the 15-time Grammy winner said in a statement posted on her Twitter feed. "I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year. To not be able to finish it is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with."
The singer-songwriter was wrapping up her Adele Live 2016 (2017) tour with a final four shows at Wembley Stadium in London, when vocal strain forced her to seek medical advice.
"I've struggled vocally both nights," Adele said of her first two shows at Wembley. "I had to push a lot harder than I normally do."
Upon the medical advice of her doctor, Adele said she is unable to complete the final two shows of her tour.
Though the news of the show cancellations is devastating to fans, there is an even bigger question lurking beneath the surface: Will Adele ever tour again?
As referenced in her Twitter note (which includes profanity), Adele made extensive changes in her life to make this tour work, likely a reference to the fact that the singer really, really does not enjoy touring.
"Touring isn't something I'm good at," the 29-year-old from London remarked during a New Zealand concert this year. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable."
"I don't know if I will ever tour again," she continued. "The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."
Those same sentiments were echoed in a handwritten letter from Adele included in the program for her final shows in London.
"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things," Adele wrote, going on to share that her fans were the only reason she toured in the first place.
"I wanted my final shows to be in London," she wrote, "because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."