- A dancer fell an estimated 100 feet to his death at a Madrid festival featuring Green Day
- Shia LaBeouef arrested in Georgia on suspicion of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct
- Blac Chyna seeking restraining order after Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos
- Minus Bette Midler, 'Hello, Dolly!' breaks down at Broadway box office
- At 5, Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on Jay-Z's new album
- Ben Affleck reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus
- Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson to star in 'Little Women' for BBC/PBS
Aerial dancer falls to his death before Green Day performance in Madrid
|Craig Nakano
An aerial dancer performing before a Green Day concert Friday night in Spain fell an estimated 100 feet to his death, the BBC has reported.
Pedro Aunión Monroy died at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid, his fall from a lighted cage over the stage captured in video posted on YouTube.
Festival organizers told neither the audience nor the night's bands that Monroy had died, the BBC said. Green Day tweeted that it did not know of the death until after the band had performed.