Aerial dancer falls to his death before Green Day performance in Madrid

An aerial dancer performing before a Green Day concert Friday night in Spain fell an estimated 100 feet to his death, the BBC has reported

Pedro Aunión Monroy died at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid, his fall from a lighted cage over the stage captured in video posted on YouTube.

Festival organizers told neither the audience nor the night's bands that Monroy had died, the BBC said. Green Day tweeted that it did not know of the death until after the band had performed. 

