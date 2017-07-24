Alice Cooper discovers forgotten Andy Warhol masterpiece rolled up in storage locker

Shock rocker Alice Cooper has unearthed a potential masterpiece by his late pal Andy Warhol, which had been tucked away with touring equipment for more than 40 years.

A red "Little Electric Chair" silkscreen from Warhol's menacing 1960s Death and Disaster series was "rolled up in a tube" and sat among 1970s stage props in a storage locker, Cooper's longtime manager, Shep Gordon, told the Guardian. The piece had never been stretched onto a frame, the newspaper said.

Gordon, the subject of Mike Myers' 2014 film "Supermensch," said the piece was purchased by Cooper's late girlfriend Cindy Lang for $2,500 back in the 1970s. The rocker, who was good friends with the tinsel-haired pop artist, famously feigned his own execution in an identical electric chair during his macabre, high-spectacle concerts. Warhol supposedly caught one of those shows, the Guardian said.

The theatrical rocker's piece is unsigned and unauthenticated, but Gordon took the small canvas to a Warhol expert who said the silkscreen is the real deal. (A green version of "Little Electric Chair" dated to 1964 sold for $11.6 million in 2015.)

"Truthfully, at the time no one thought it had any real value,” Gordon said. “Andy Warhol was not 'Andy Warhol' back then. And it was all a swirl of drugs and drinking. But you should have seen Alice’s face when [Warhol expert] Richard Polsky's estimate came in. His jaw dropped and he looked at me. 'Are you serious? I own that!'"

The image is believed to be based on a 1953 press photo of the Sing Sing prison death chamber where Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were executed for passing the secret of the atomic bomb to the Soviet Union. It is among a morbid series that also features car accidents, suicides and even tainted cans of tuna.

Gordon began seeking out the red piece four years ago after an art dealer told him how much a Warhol had fetched at auction. Cooper's mother was the one who remembered that the piece had gone into storage after her son declined to hang it in his home. Apparently he didn't want something of such value to be in the house, the newspaper said.

However, Gordon said Cooper appears to have changed his mind.