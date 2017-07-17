Amazon Studios releases trailer for Sundance favorite 'Crown Heights'

Amazon Studios on Monday released a trailer for "Crown Heights," offering a sneek peek at the movie that won the Audience Award for U.S. Dramatic Film at the Sundance Film Festival.

"Crown Heights" is a biographical drama centered around the real-life plight of Colin Warner, who was 18 years old in 1980 when he was arrested and convicted of a killing he did not commit.

Warner was eventually exonerated, after spending 21 years in prison, through the work of Carl King, an acquaintance turned friend.

Breakout star Lakeith Stanfield ("Atlanta," "Get Out") stars as Warner opposite former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha (perhaps best known as Kerry Washington's husband) playing King.

After a positive showing at Sundance, Amazon Studios purchased world rights to the film for more than $2 million.

"Crown Heights" is scheduled for release Aug. 25.