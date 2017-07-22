From serene to savage, Angel Olsen goes in for the kill at Friday's FYF Fest

Angel Olsen’s voice — with its bewitching sweep one minute and jagged edges the next — was tailor-made for a festival setting. It’s the kind of instrument that fills the air and lures in even those who have no idea who she is.

At sundown Friday, FYF Fest's opening day, the North Carolina-based singer-songwriter was holding court with an intense set that answered the never-asked question, “What would happen if Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris had brought PJ Harvey instead of Linda Ronstadt into that fabled trio?”

Since surfacing with 2012’s “Half Way Home,” Olsen has evolved into an arresting live performer, slippery with her notes and occasionally aloof in her banter but blunt in how she relays the emotion of her songs.

At FYF, her five-piece band, sharp in their matching charcoal suits and Western ties, built a wall of clanging sounds behind her. In particular, Heather McEntire on harmonies and keys (and on loan from the band Mount Moriah) locked into a trance with Olsen, the wailing Phil to Olsen’s Don Everly.

And yet Olsen cut right through the cacophony, commanding her bandmates as they transitioned from the onslaught of “Not Gonna Kill You” (from last year’s acclaimed “My Woman”) into the slow burn of “Acrobat.” They stripped that early fan favorite of its … well, its vocal acrobatics, instead turning it into an incantation.

Olsen capped her hourlong performance with “Woman,” another new song, sending the audience into the night with a final challenge: “I dare you to understand / What makes me a woman.”

