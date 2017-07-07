Angela Lansbury and Emily Watson to star in BBC/PBS production of 'Little Women'

An upcoming production of "Little Women" has found its titular women -- and a couple Hollywood living legends to boot.

BBC One and "Masterpiece" on PBS announced Thursday the cast for their co-production of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, introducing a new generation to the wonderful world of the March family.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Emily Watson ("Hilary and Jackie," "Breaking the Waves") will play Marmee, beloved family matriarch, while honorary Academy Award winner Dame Angela Lansbury will star as irascible Aunt March.

The production is looking to a new crop of fresh-faced actresses to fill the ranks of the March girls, including Willa Fitzgerald ("Scream: The TV Series") as eldest sister Meg; Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) as headstrong Jo; Annes Elwy ("Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams") as sweet sister Beth; and Kathryn Newton ("Big Little Lies," "Halt and Catch Fire") as troublesome youngest sister Amy.

Michael Gambon will be posted next door to the March family playing gracious neighbor Mr. Laurence, with newcomer Jonah Hauer-King playing his nephew and March girls love interest Laurie.

Originally published in 1868, Alcott's story tells of a family ravaged by the Civil War, struggling to survive and thrive as its four daughters seek to become strong women.

The BBC/PBS adaptation will be a three-part series from "Call the Midwife" creator Heidi Thomas and directed by Vanessa Caswill ("My Mad Fat Diary").

Principal photography begins this month in Ireland. A release date for the series has yet to be announced.