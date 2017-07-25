Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Dinner with Jack and Rose: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet auctioning off a date together for charity
- James Bond returns in 2019; still no official word on Bond 25 title or Daniel Craig
- Iggy Pop is 70 and he obliterated his set at FYF Fest
- Alice Cooper discovers forgotten Andy Warhol masterpiece rolled up in storage locker
- BBC director hopes to close the broadcaster's gender pay gap before 2020
Anne Hathaway might fill Barbie's pink plastic shoes in upcoming movie
|Libby Hill
Could Anne Hathaway be readying herself to become a Barbie girl in a Barbie world?
Deadline reported Monday that the Oscar-winning actress is in talks to play the doll with it all in a live-action film slated for release next summer from Sony and partner Mattel.
Amy Schumer previously had been attached to the picture before announcing in March that she would be unable to fill Barbie's pink plastic shoes because of scheduling conflicts.
Hathaway would play a character who leaves Barbieland because she doesn't fit the mold and ends up going on an adventure in the real world.
Though it's not the "Ocean's Eight" cast member we would have preferred, Hathaway's returning to the realm of outsider comedy ("The Princess Diaries," "The Devil Wears Prada") could be a welcome change of pace.