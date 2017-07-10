Music was everywhere during the making of the new film "Baby Driver," both on set and off. Star Ansel Elgort makes EDM dance tunes in his second career under the DJ moniker Ansølo. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, who menaces Elgort mercilessly as the unhinged Bats, also has two Grammys and four R&B albums under his belt.

Eiza Gonzalez, who steals scenes in her biggest American film to date as the tough-as-nails Darling, has released two albums in her native Mexico. Lily James even sings in the movie, warbling Carla Thomas's 1966 pop single "B-A-B-Y" in her first scene.

Not everyone on the Atlanta set, however, self-identified as a musician. Just ask Jon Hamm. (Warning: Mild spoilers follow.)

“I’m not musical in any way,” the “Mad Men” star demurred to The Times, despite recorded evidence to the contrary. “But,” he said with a grin, reclining on a Four Seasons couch on a recent summer day, “I’ll karaoke!"

Karaoke, says Hamm, was a favorite pastime for the cast and crew during filming on “Baby Driver,” where every car chase and action sequence – and many of the dialogue scenes – were meticulously scripted by celebrity choreographer Ryan Heffington, to the beats of Wright’s playlist.

“Eiza always wanted to do karaoke,” said Hamm, who revealed that his co-star’s go-to song is “Pony” by Ginuwine. His own jam: "Under Pressure," by Queen and David Bowie.

“I’ve seen Jamie Foxx, who is an amazing musician, just walk up to a piano and start playing it,” he sighed. “I am not musical in any way, although I like music. But I stopped playing violin in 4th grade. I’m like, ‘Well… I’m good at baseball!'"

His favorite moments to watch in “Baby Driver”? That angsty junkyard scene set to “Easy” by the Commodores – Elgort’s own No. 1 karaoke song -- and “Never Gonna Give You Up,” by Barry White.

“I like that scene. It’s normally a baby-making song, but in this it’s really, really sinister," Hamm said.