Bjork shows the humanity in machinery at FYF Fest

Mikael Wood
(Robert Gauthier)
(Robert Gauthier)

Nature met technology in Bjork's performance Friday night at FYF Fest, which had the Icelandic singer flexing her remarkable voice -- a one-of-a-kind marvel no algorithm could devise -- against a backing of live strings and clattering machine beats.

Wearing a lime-green face mask and a dress that made her look like a living party streamer, Bjork sang material from throughout her expansive catalog -- including hits like "Joga" and "Bachelorette" as well as material from her 2015 album "Vulnicura" -- while behind her a giant video screen showed images of birds dancing and a moth laying eggs.

Occasionally Arca, the Venezuelan producer with whom Bjork made "Vulnicura," would unload a fusillade of harsh digital noise. But then the singer would reach for a high note and remind you of the flesh and blood onstage and in her songs.

