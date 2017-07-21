Bjork shows the humanity in machinery at FYF Fest

Nature met technology in Bjork's performance Friday night at FYF Fest, which had the Icelandic singer flexing her remarkable voice -- a one-of-a-kind marvel no algorithm could devise -- against a backing of live strings and clattering machine beats.

Wearing a lime-green face mask and a dress that made her look like a living party streamer, Bjork sang material from throughout her expansive catalog -- including hits like "Joga" and "Bachelorette" as well as material from her 2015 album "Vulnicura" -- while behind her a giant video screen showed images of birds dancing and a moth laying eggs.

Occasionally Arca, the Venezuelan producer with whom Bjork made "Vulnicura," would unload a fusillade of harsh digital noise. But then the singer would reach for a high note and remind you of the flesh and blood onstage and in her songs.