At 5, Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on Jay Z's new album. And yes, it's adorable

Blue Ivy Carter, between father Jay Z and mother Beyoncé in February, features on a new track by Jay Z.

Within weeks of her birth in 2012, Blue Ivy Carter was already starting to be expertly groomed for musical greatness. (Or perhaps when your parents are Beyoncé and Jay Z, it's already in your DNA.)

We've heard her wail on Jay Z's "Glory" -- a 2012 tribute anthem to infant Blue Ivy herself -- and babble in the background of Beyoncé's 2013 track "Blue" (another homage to you-know-who).

But now, at the ripe old age of 5, Blue Ivy is making her official rap debut -- and the Internet is calling her a sensation.

The pint-sized prodigy raps for 45 seconds, sandwiched between her father's verses, on "Blue's Freestyle/We Family" -- one of three bonus tracks featured on the physical edition of "4:44," which was released Friday after nearly a week-long exclusive on the streaming service Tidal.

Her remarkably arresting (even if a bit obscure) verse kicks off: "Everything, everything is my only single thing/ Everything I hear is my answer...I never hear that/ I be in the posse/ Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."

And while it is periodically difficult to decipher Blue Ivy's words (again, she's 5), the freestyle refrain is crystal-clear: "Boom shakalaka/ Boom shakalaka/ Everything in shaka/ Everything in faka."