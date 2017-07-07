At 5, Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on Jay Z's new album. And yes, it's adorable

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
|Emily Mae Czachor
Within weeks of her birth in 2012, Blue Ivy Carter was already starting to be expertly groomed for musical greatness. (Or perhaps when your parents are Beyoncé and Jay Z, it's already in your DNA.)
We've heard her wail on Jay Z's "Glory" -- a 2012 tribute anthem to infant Blue Ivy herself -- and babble in the background of Beyoncé's 2013 track "Blue" (another homage to you-know-who).
But now, at the ripe old age of 5, Blue Ivy is making her official rap debut -- and the Internet is calling her a sensation.
The pint-sized prodigy raps for 45 seconds, sandwiched between her father's verses, on "Blue's Freestyle/We Family" -- one of three bonus tracks featured on the physical edition of "4:44," which was released Friday after nearly a week-long exclusive on the streaming service Tidal.
Her remarkably arresting (even if a bit obscure) verse kicks off: "Everything, everything is my only single thing/ Everything I hear is my answer...I never hear that/ I be in the posse/ Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."
And while it is periodically difficult to decipher Blue Ivy's words (again, she's 5), the freestyle refrain is crystal-clear: "Boom shakalaka/ Boom shakalaka/ Everything in shaka/ Everything in faka."
Jay Z's acclaimed 13th studio album had its initial release last week on Tidal and has already earned platinum certification. But despite its wide success, the rapper was recently criticized by the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish organization dedicated to identifying and combating anti-Semitism. The group has taken issue with certain lyrics on Jay Z's new song "The Story of O.J.":
“You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit / You ever wonder why the Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it."
In an interview with Rolling Stone, a representative for the ADL said that while the organization believes Jay Z meant no harm, those lyrics are problematic.
"We know that Jay Z is someone who has used his celebrity in the past to speak out responsibly and forcefully against the evils of racism and anti-Semitism," the rep said.
"The lyric does seem to play into deep-seated anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jews and money," the rep added. "The idea that Jews 'own all the property' in this country and have used credit to financially get ahead are odious and false. Yet, such notions have lingered in society for decades, and we are concerned that this lyric could feed into preconceived notions about Jews and alleged Jewish 'control' of the banks and finance."
"4:44" is now available to stream on Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon -- most everywhere, that is, except for Spotify.