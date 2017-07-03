On her first visit to Israel, Britney Spears is mobbed by fans in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

The pop star arrived in Israel on Sunday and is scheduled to perform at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Monday night. But her first time in Israel led to a brouhaha as her pre-show tour of the city was met with overeager fans practically mobbing her.

While Spears visited holy sites, including the Western Wall, she and her dense security detail attracted throngs of fans who instantly recognized her as she walked the streets dressed in a white T-shirt and sarong.

"Hundreds of people jumped on her, and she decided to cancel it all," a Spears source told Israel's Ynet. "It was a huge mess, with hundreds of fans and photographers gathered around her. It was a real 'Israeli celebration'; she didn't stop an excursion during any other part of her latest tour. This could only happen here."

The commotion reportedly prompted her team to also cancel a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- a meeting that was never confirmed, the prime minister's office later said. Spears was supposed to meet with pediatric cancer patients during her summit with Netanyahu, but the meet-and-greet was rescheduled and the children were invited to the concert, her sources told Ynet.

The prime minister's office also denied reports that it issued a statement saying Spears had canceled it, according to Haaretz.

The Tel Aviv performance is the singer's final stop on her short global tour. She'll return to Las Vegas for the final shows in her "Piece of Me" residency at Planet Hollywood.