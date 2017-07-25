'Broad City' stars talk about the decision to bleep President Trump's name on the show

Abbi Jacobson, left, and Ilana Glazer of the series "Broad City" speak at the Television Critics Assn. press tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday.

“Broad City” creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson consider the bleeping out of President Trump’s name from the comedy’s upcoming fourth season a different kind of joke.

The two appeared onstage Tuesday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills to discuss the new season and how they reworked the show in the wake of Trump’s election.

“We just got to a point where in real life we’re talking about the current administration, we’re talking about Trump — and it sounds so gross every day saying it so many times," Glazer said. "We just didn't want to share airtime. He’s got enough of that.… It’s just a different kind of joke. It’s like an audio joke.”

The sitcom, which follows Glazer and Jacobson as heightened versions of themselves, has never been shy about getting political. But the fourth season presented its challenges. It was written under the assumption that Hillary Clinton would become president.

“We did more rewriting than ever before because this election had happened and the world changed or solidified, in a way,” Glazer said.

And with that came the decision to bleep out Trump’s name as if it were an expletive throughout the season. Because not talking about him wasn’t an option.

“For us to not be talking about it as friends in the show would have been insane and would have felt wrong," Jacobson said.

“Broad City” returns for its fourth season Sept. 13.