Built to Spill keeps the guitar alive at FYF Fest

Distorted electric guitars are in relatively short supply at FYF Fest, which this year is dominated by stylish hip-hop and R&B acts such as Solange and Frank Ocean rather than the indie-rock and punk bands that once defined the festival.



But that didn't stop Doug Martsch and the rest of Idaho's long-running Built to Spill from laying down some serious Neil Young vibes during its set Saturday evening on the festival's bucolic Trees Stage.



Leading his bandmates through a fuzzed-out "Time Trap" (from the group's beloved 1999 album, "Keep It Like a Secret"), Martsch seemed happily oblivious to what's going on in pop right now -- as did the guy in the crowd wearing the faded Meat Puppets shirt.