CBS signs three performers to main 'Hawaii Five-0' cast, replacing Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park

CBS announced Wednesday that it would promote a recurring cast member and add two new performers to "Hawaii Five-0" in the wake of the recent controversial departures of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park from the successful reboot of the popular '60s cop show.

Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale have been signed to join stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan when the series returns for its eighth season on Sept. 29.

Dale has played a recurring role on the show as Adam Noshimuri, a trusted confidant and resource since Season 2. He is being promoted to series regular as his character is recruited by detective Steve McGarrett (O’Loughlin) to work for the police unit.

Rath ("Being Human") will play Tani Rey, whom McGarrett recruits from her job as a hotel pool lifeguard after being kicked out of the police academy, despite being a first-rate candidate.

Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who asks McGarrett, a fellow SEAL, for a job, hoping to utilize his skills as a member of Five-0.

Kim and Park, who had been with the show since its debut, were reportedly paid less than O'Loughlin and Caan. In a statement to fans, Kim said that he and CBS "weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract." Executives for the network and the series said Kim and Park, whom they considered to be supporting characters, had turned down substantial raises to remain with the show.