With 'Despacito,' Daddy Yankee becomes first Latino artist to top Spotify
|Nardine Saad
Despacito means "slowly" in Spanish, but the indisputable song of the summer has been anything but in its race up the charts.
"Despacito" co-writer and rapper Daddy Yankee has unseated Ed Sheeran as the top artist on Spotify, making him the first Latino artist to lead the platform.
The song, which he co-wrote with fellow Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi and features additional vocals by Justin Bieber on the remix, has surpassed 44,735,586 monthly listeners, according to Spotify, which made the announcement Sunday via the Associated Press. The remix is also No. 1 on Spotify's global charts.
"Being the first Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify marks a precedent not only for my career but for the industry in general," Daddy Yankee said in an email to the AP. "The musical digital revolution has unified the world and this is the proof. We are all in the same boat with no labels or stereotypes."
The reggaetón superstar, 40, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, got his start in the 1990s and said he "never stopped" working despite naysayers maligning the reggaetón genre and saying he wouldn't last in the industry. He exploded on the global music scene with his 2004 single "Gasolina" and bestselling album "Barrio Fino."
"I had to keep fighting. I had to make big sacrifices, to miss important moments with my family, to feel the prejudice of many people that didn't open the doors for me," he said.
The artist marked the moment with a video posted on Twitter, addressing has fans in English and Spanish.
"Also thank you to all our brothers around the world who have embraced our culture," he said in the video. "You guys [are] definitely a part of it. We've been on this wave for a long time. Now it feels good that the whole world gets to surf with us."
His "Despacito" collaborator Fonsi also gave him props via Instagram: "Said it once, I'll say it again.. They don't call you The Big Boss for nothing!!"
The smash hit, which made headlines last month when Bieber admitted to not knowing the lyrics, has been breaking other records too.
The Latin dance track also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is the first primarily Spanish-language track to reach that spot since 1996's "Macarena." As of July 8, the song has been charting for 24 weeks and is in its eighth week at No. 1.