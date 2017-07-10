With 'Despacito,' Daddy Yankee becomes first Latino artist to top Spotify

Despacito means "slowly" in Spanish, but the indisputable song of the summer has been anything but in its race up the charts.

"Despacito" co-writer and rapper Daddy Yankee has unseated Ed Sheeran as the top artist on Spotify, making him the first Latino artist to lead the platform.

The song, which he co-wrote with fellow Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi and features additional vocals by Justin Bieber on the remix, has surpassed 44,735,586 monthly listeners, according to Spotify, which made the announcement Sunday via the Associated Press. The remix is also No. 1 on Spotify's global charts.

"Being the first Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify marks a precedent not only for my career but for the industry in general," Daddy Yankee said in an email to the AP. "The musical digital revolution has unified the world and this is the proof. We are all in the same boat with no labels or stereotypes."

The reggaetón superstar, 40, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, got his start in the 1990s and said he "never stopped" working despite naysayers maligning the reggaetón genre and saying he wouldn't last in the industry. He exploded on the global music scene with his 2004 single "Gasolina" and bestselling album "Barrio Fino."

"I had to keep fighting. I had to make big sacrifices, to miss important moments with my family, to feel the prejudice of many people that didn't open the doors for me," he said.