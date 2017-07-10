Daniel Craig reported to sign on for 'Bond 25' despite disdain for 007 franchise

Apparently playing James Bond is still better than slashing one's wrists.

It's still Craig. Daniel Craig.

The British actor has reportedly signed on for the 25th Bond film despite his notorious disdain for playing the super spy. Craig said in 2015 that he would "rather slash [his] wrists" than return to the role — and if he did play 007 again, "it would be for the money."

The U.K.'s Mirror reported that Craig decided to stay on for Bond 25 after hearing of the wealth of British talent eyed to replace him. Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, James Norton and Aidan Turner were among the rumored contenders.

This would be Craig's fifth Bond flick since embodying Ian Fleming's secret service agent in the 2006 installment, "Casino Royale." He's the sixth actor to play the master spy since the first Bond film, "Dr. No," debuted in 1962.

Other big names swirling around Bond 25 are singer Adele and director Christopher Nolan.

The Mirror reported that producer Barbara Broccoli is "determined" to bring the English songbird back after her performance of "Skyfall," the theme song to the 2012 Bond film of the same name, earned her Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and Brit awards. Broccoli is said to be "talking the singer round" and insiders believe Craig and Adele are the franchise's "winning team."

According to the Telegraph, Nolan is also being eyed to direct the next film. The Academy Award-winning director, who also helmed Warner Bros.' "Dark Knight" trilogy, has been in talks with producers but sounded reluctant to step in for Sam Mendes, who directed "Skyfall" and "Spectre."

"I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years," Nolan recently told Playboy. "I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well."

"Skyfall" and "Spectre" screenwriter John Logan is also said to be involved in the upcoming project, and reports suggest that Bond 25 will start filming next year.