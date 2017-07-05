Daniel Dae Kim explains 'Hawaii Five-0' exit over CBS contract dispute

In addition to the contract dispute, Kim indicated that inequality also was a factor. Variety previously reported that he and Park were unable to reach a deal with CBS for Season 8, with the final offer made to them being 10% to 15% lower than the salaries of their white co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

Executive producer Peter Lenkov confirmed last week that Kim and co-star Grace Park, who play cousins Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua, respectively, will not be returning for the eighth season of the CBS procedural. At the time, neither Lenkov nor the network revealed what led to the exits.

"I'm sad to say it is true. I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week. Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue," the actor wrote in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.

Kim, 48, said that his fellow cast members have "been nothing but supportive through this entire process" and regarded them and the crew as his second family. He also was gracious to Lenkov, CBS and the execs behind the series.

"I will always be grateful for their faith in me to bring Chin Ho Kelly to life. As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho. I will miss him sincerely," he said.

"What made him even more special is that he was a representative of a place my family and I so dearly love. It has been nothing short of an honor to be able to showcase the beauty and people of Hawaii every week, and I couldn’t be prouder to call these islands home. To my local community, mahalo nui loa."

The "Lost" and "24" alum concluded his message by encouraging fans "to look beyond the disappointment of this moment to the bigger picture."

"The path to equality is rarely easy. But I hope you can be excited for the future. I am," he said.

Kim won't be taking an acting hiatus for long. He said he has new projects on the horizon and is serving as a producer on ABC's rookie drama "The Good Doctor," which premieres in the fall.

Viewers will be updated on Kim and Park's characters' fates during the Sept. 29 season premiere, according to previous reports.