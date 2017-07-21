No early headaches as a newly expanded FYF Fest begins

Fans at the entrance of the three-day FYF Fest on Friday afternoon.

"Thank you, FYF, for letting us play your open mic night," Beach Fossils frontman Dustin Payseur joked late into his band's set at FYF Fest on Friday afternoon.

It was a lighthearted acknowledgment of the challenge that awaits acts facing the tough task of opening a multiday festival.

And in the case of the Brooklyn indie rockers, it meant playing to a crowded, but mostly idle, audience.

When gates for the Goldenvoice-produced event opened — this year marks the first time FYF Fest has expanded to three days — early birds had it relatively easy. Whether it was the heat or the rush-hour start time, this was the smoothest entry we've ever had in getting into an FYF Fest, which is spread over six stages. Gone, for instance, were the multi-hour waits to reach the Exposition Park grounds.

What's more, the sounds of a saxophone player sheepishly moving through a cover of Drake's "Passionfruit" set the tone for a relatively chill first few hours at FYF.

Inside, many sought refuge as the sun stung most of the festival's acreage — for many that meant lounging under trees or taking selfies in front of art installations such as a giant replica of a boombox.

At the Lawn Stage, Beach Fossils delivered a peppy set, and elsewhere, the freewheeling hip-hop-inflected jazz of BadBadNotGood enraptured what was the largest crowd we noticed early into the day.

People danced under trees and stretched out on blankets as the tail end of magic hour brought a much-needed breeze.