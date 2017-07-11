Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' ends 'Gangnam Style's' streak as most-viewed YouTube video
- After 27 years, Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice
- Deadpool gives props to Wonder Woman in his own sweet (and sour) way
- It's happening again: 'Stranger Things' announces release date with a creepy new teaser
- Van Morrison will salute his blues heroes on new album, 'Roll With the Punches'
Deadpool gives props to Wonder Woman in his own sweet (and sour) way
|Nardine Saad
Deadpool ❤️ Wonder Woman too!
Alas, that fan fiction won't be making it to the big screen anytime soon. However, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and the minds behind Marvel's foul-mouthed anti-hero did show some love to DC's Amazonian princess by responding to news that "Wonder Woman" had surpassed their film's box-office standing.
The official Twitter account for "Deadpool" on Monday evening shared a photo featuring the titular star's hands forming a heart around a necklace bearing Wonder Woman's logo — a throwback to the irreverent mercenary's original movie poster.
"The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman," the tweet said.
The image was retweeted by Reynolds himself, who starred in and produced the 2016 comic-book flick. (The actor is now shooting "Deadpool 2" slated for a summer 2018 release.)
Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, has proved to be a summer blockbuster, earning more than $368 million at the domestic box office since its release on June 2, becoming the most successful domestic release in the DC Extended Universe.
Gadot thanked fans on Twitter on Monday "for making #WonderWoman a success."
Twentieth Century Fox's "Deadpool" made $363 million at the domestic box office, but it still leads "Wonder Woman" with $783 million worldwide. The DC film has made $745 million worldwide, though it's poised to keep earning over the summer.
Gadot will reprise her role as the indomitable goddess in DC's "Justice League" team-up flick in November.
According to Screenrant, "Wonder Woman 2" reportedly will remain a prequel and be set in the final days of the Cold War, with Diana taking on Soviet forces. The main plot of "Wonder Woman" focused on Diana's origin story and took place during World War I, decades before the main action in DC's "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman."