Deadpool gives props to Wonder Woman in his own sweet (and sour) way

Deadpool ❤️ Wonder Woman too!

Alas, that fan fiction won't be making it to the big screen anytime soon. However, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and the minds behind Marvel's foul-mouthed anti-hero did show some love to DC's Amazonian princess by responding to news that "Wonder Woman" had surpassed their film's box-office standing.

The official Twitter account for "Deadpool" on Monday evening shared a photo featuring the titular star's hands forming a heart around a necklace bearing Wonder Woman's logo — a throwback to the irreverent mercenary's original movie poster.

"The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman," the tweet said.

The image was retweeted by Reynolds himself, who starred in and produced the 2016 comic-book flick. (The actor is now shooting "Deadpool 2" slated for a summer 2018 release.)