Did your favorite TV show get a 2017 Emmy nomination? Here's the full list

"Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" led the the 2017 Emmy nominations with 22 nods apiece. This is the most nominations that the long-running NBC late night sketch show has ever received in a single season.

Among those receive nods were Alec Baldwin for his impression of President Donald Trump for supporting actor in a comedy series and Melissa McCarthy's take on White House spokesperson Sean Spicer for guest actress in a comedy series. "SNL" also broke its own record for the most nominations for any program ever with 231 total.

Carrie Fisher received a posthumous nomination for guest actress in a comedy series for Amazon's "Catastrophe."

HERE ARE THE NOMINEES:

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Comedy series

“Atlanta”

“black-ish"

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Limited series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

TV movie

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

"Dolly Parton's Christ mas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love" (NBC)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

“Wizard of Lies” (HBO)