Angelina Jolie talks about 'difficult' split from Brad Pitt

"I've been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I'm getting better at all three. But now I need to get my boots on and go hang, take a trip," the humanitarian said of her plans to head to Africa for a mission with the preventing Sexual Violence Initiative.

"I never woke up and thought, I really want to live a bold life. I just can't do the other. It’s the same as I can’t make a casserole. I cannot sit still," she said in a sprawling new interview with Vanity Fair , in which she discussed her high-profile split from actor Brad Pitt.

A-lister Angelina Jolie is adjusting to the domestic growing pains of life as a single mom — making a proper breakfast, keeping house and picking up dog poop.

The Oscar-winning actress explained how and when her marriage devolved, though she didn't go into great detail about the breakup for the sake of their six kids.

The marriage began suffering in the summer of 2016 while she was in post-production on her fifth directorial effort, "First They Killed My Father," a film about Cambodia's Khmer Rouge genocide, which hits Netflix this month.

"Things got bad," Jolie said. "I didn't want to use that word. ... Things became 'difficult.'"

The director became slightly defensive at the mention of the family's globe-trotting lifestyle, which reportedly had been grating on Pitt.

"[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative," she asserted. "That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children. ... They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I’m very proud of them."

After 12 years together and a few years of marriage, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. While her ex was couch-surfing, she and the kids spent nine months in a rental property before settling into a six-bedroom, 10-bathroom Los Feliz manse once owned by film legend Cecil B. DeMille.

"It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air. [This house] is a big jump forward for us, and we're all trying to do our best to heal our family."

The divorce filing came suddenly "for the health of the family" on the heels of a spat Pitt had with their 15-year-old son, Maddox. They reached a divorce settlement privately in January after battling publicly for months over custody of the kids. The Oscar-winning producer had been vilified with accusations of child abuse and having an affair with his "Allied" costar Marion Cotillard. But he arguably won over public opinion with his introspective GQ Style interview in May in which he admitted to sobering up after "boozing too much."

Last year, Jolie was diagnosed with hypertension and developed Bell's palsy when nerve damage caused one side of her face to droop. She took up acupuncture to treat it.

“Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” she said, “until it manifests itself in their own health.”

That's just the latest in her medical history. Following a preventative double mastectomy in 2013, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2015, which sent her into menopause.

"I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had," she said, quipping about her dry skin and the idea that she could still be considered a sex symbol.

"I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I'm being smart about my choices, and I'm putting my family first, and I'm in charge of my life and my health. I think that’s what makes a woman complete."