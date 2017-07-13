Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip for Waffle House 'queens'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Donnie Wahlberg proved how much he loves Waffle House on Wednesday night, leaving a $2,000 tip on an $82.60 meal in Charlotte, N.C.
"My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars -- for years!," said the "Blue Bloods" actor and boy-band singer, who will perform Thursday night in Charlotte with New Kids on the Block.
"So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king," he continued, "you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!"
Of course, in the spirit of Pics or It Didn't Happen, Wahlberg posed for a selfie with the Waffle House crew, showing off his signed receipt.
Is it still doing a cool thing if you brag about it later? This time around, let's say, um, maybe.