Ed Sheeran says trolls drove him off Twitter; Lady Gaga sends her love

Sorry, Twitter, but you won't have Ed Sheeran to kick around anymore.

At least that's what he told British tabloid the Sun on Monday, stating that he had abandoned the platform wholesale.

"I go on it, and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that," Sheeran said. "One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it."

The British pop star said some of that abuse came from the rabid fan base of Lady Gaga, whose so-called "little monsters" targeted Sheeran after a January interview they perceived as disrespectful to the "Born This Way" singer.

In response to news that Sheeran had abandoned Twitter, Lady Gaga herself took to Instagram to share a photo of the two and expressed her love for the soulful singer, imploring Internet denizens to be more positive and loving.

"No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top," Gaga wrote in her message posted Tuesday. "Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity."