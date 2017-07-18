Ed Sheeran, fresh from deleting his Twitter account, will make a 'Simpsons' cameo

Ed Sheeran, shown performing at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February, will guest in an upcoming episode of "The Simpsons."

Fresh off his cameo role on "Game of Thrones" -- after which he just quit Twitter, but more on that momentarily -- English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will lend his voice and cartoon caricature to a new episode of "The Simpsons" that will parody "La La Land."

Titled "Haw Haw Land," the episode will be part of the show's upcoming 29th season. It casts Sheeran as the Ryan Gosling-esque love interest to jazz-loving, saxophone-playing Lisa Simpson -- to the consternation of her long-suffering unrequited-love interest, Milhouse.

No air date for the episode has been announced. Sheeran is described as a longtime "Simpsons" fan who sports a tattoo of the show's nuclear-irradiated, three-eyed fish, Blinky.

Meanwhile, Sheeran deleted his Twitter account following his performance as a singing soldier on the "Game of Thrones" season opener Sunday after his performance was criticized by some viewers online.

Sheeran offered no explanation for shutting down his account, but fans were quick to speculate that it was the result of online barbs hurled his way after the "GoT" appearance. And this isn't the first time Sheeran has voiced his frustrations with social media.