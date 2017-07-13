Steve Whitmire, fired Kermit puppeteer, says he is 'devastated to have failed in my duty' to Jim Henson

Steve Whitmire, the puppeteer entrusted with Kermit the Frog by Muppets creator Jim Henson, says he was cut by Disney last October.

"I feel that I am at the top of my game, and I want all of you who love the Muppets to know that I would never consider abandoning Kermit or any of the others," Whitmire wrote Tuesday in his inaugural blog post, "because to do so would be to forsake the assignment entrusted to me by Jim Henson, my friend and mentor, but even more, my hero."

Whitmire joined the Muppets team in 1978, at age 19, and worked to realize Henson's vision with people such as Frank Oz, Jerry Nelson, Richard Hunt and Dave Goelz.

"I have experienced every possible emotion since October 2016, when I received a phone call from the Muppets Studio’s executives to say they were recasting," Whitmire said. "Through a new business representative, I have offered multiple remedies to their two stated issues, which had never been mentioned to me prior to that phone call."

Whitmire didn't elaborate on what those issues were, but said he had stayed mum for nine months hoping Disney would change its mind.

The confirmation Tuesday that Matt Vogel will take over from Whitmire as Kermit — which came after fan site Tough Pigs broke the news — was the first casting change for the little green guy since Henson died in 1990.

"I just want you all to know that I am sorry if I have disappointed any of you at any point throughout our journey," Whitmore wrote, "and to let everyone know that I am devastated to have failed in my duty to my hero."