First look at Disney's new 'Star Wars land'

The galaxy far, far away got a little bit closer Thursday night in Anaheim when the Walt Disney Co. provided the first-ever look at its upcoming "Star Wars"-themed attraction, or "Star Wars land," as it's being referred to by fans.

The attraction is under construction at Disneyland in Anaheim and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. Each will have two anchor attractions: one that will allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon, and another that puts visitors in the center of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.