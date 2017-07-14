Ford Theatres to debut $72.2 million renovation Friday; opening weekend to feature Savion Glover and Culture Clash

On Friday, the newly renovated Ford Theatres will swing open its doors after a multiyear, $72.2-million makeover. The 97-year-old outdoor amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills will hold a ribbon-cutting and civic dedication ceremony.

Artists featured in the Ford’s summer season are scheduled to be there, including members of the dance troupe Viver Brasi, along with Los Angeles County officials such as 3rd District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

Former county Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky, for whom the Ford’s new dining terrace is named (“The Zev”), also is set to attend.

The Ford’s renovation broke ground in fall 2014, and the venue was out of operation for nearly two years. Its programming continued off-site, resuming in the amphitheater for a partial summer season in 2016. The renovation was the design project of Levin & Associates Architects; Mia Lehrer + Associates served as the landscape architect.

The Ford’s physical transformation — including new sound and lighting for the 1,200-seat amphitheater and a performance terrace that's part of a new, three-story building housing administrative offices — comes with expanded programming. The venue will still feature local artists through its Artists Partnership Series, but it also will partner with cultural institutions from Southern California and from New York through a new series, “Ignite @ the Ford!” It will present diverse and experimental programming in more intimate spaces.

“The Ford has undergone its most significant transformation in more than 75 years," Kuehl said in a statement.

"This is the summer to visit the Ford — to listen, to enjoy a meal on the new Terrace, and to take advantage of this marvelous Amphitheatre under the stars.”

The opening weekend is to include dancer and choreographer Savion Glover and Chicano/Latino performance trio Culture Clash.