Best of the week: French military band plays Daft Punk hits to delighted President Macron and unamused President Trump

If we can't have an actual Daft Punk stadium tour yet, the next best place to hear their songs might be a French military marching-band's performance of the dance duo's hits. All while under the amused eye of French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as a perplexed glare from our own President Trump.

On Friday, a French military marching band celebrated Bastille Day with arrangements of the group's hits, including the Grammy-winning 2013 single "Get Lucky."

Macron, who at 39 was surely at least a little familiar with Daft Punk's music, grinned in recognition at the re-arranged club hits. To judge from the reactions in the video, it's safe to say that his U.S. counterpart did not quite share in that feeling.

However, Macron may also have been smiling at the sheer improbability of one day finding himself the President of France, standing at a Bastille Day parade hearing childhood club hits performed by an Army band, next to a U.S. President Donald Trump.